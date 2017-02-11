Three Free Agents Suns Must Persue

With a record of 16-37, there is a plethora of issues the Suns need addressing through Free Agency.

Phoenix will have an estimated $32.9 million in cap space this coming off-season and with so much available cap the front office will look to fix some of the problems through free agency. Their most glaring concerns revolve around ball movement (30th in assists per game) and defense (29th in points allowed per game). This free agency has big names like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, and Blake Griffin but realistically there is no way Phoenix will be able to lure those players away. These three players on the other hand should be on the top of the Suns watch list.

Nerlens Noel; Center

Age: 22

6’11”, 228 lbs

Restricted Free Agent

Nerlens Noel would be a tremendous fit for Phoenix if they decide to move on from Alex Len. Noel is a defensive-minded center who in his young career is averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks in only 28 minutes per game. The Suns need to significantly improve on defense as they are currently 29th in opponents points per game, 23rd in blocks per game, and 23rd in opponent field goal percentage in the paint at 62%. Phoenix needs all the help they can get.

Noel is athletic, fast, laterally quick, and has a 6th sense to swat away any attempt that comes his way. He showcased his potential his rookie season by finishing 8th in the league in blocks and defensive rating, and 10th in steals, earning him All-Rookie First Team honors. He had a multitude of standout performances his rookie year but none more memorable than a near triple-double against the Pacers. He posted 12 points, 9 rebounds, 9 blocks, and 4 steals in 32 minutes. Adding on to his impressive rookie campaign he had 17 games of 3+ blocks and 20 games of 3+ steals.

Last season Nerlens had minor injury issues that kept him out of 17 games. Newly acquired Jahlil Okafor had everyone believing Noel’s development would be stunted by playing two centers at once. That did not happen and instead he kept progressing. His field goal percentage increased from 46.3% to 54.4% and proved he had the ability to step away from the basket and play power-forward as well.

This season however, Nerlens has only played 26 games. Philadelphia’s balancing act of Embiid, Okafor, and himself, as well as an injury early in the season, has hindered his playing time significantly. Even with his reduced playing time he is posting a career-high steal percentage, which if he met the minimum playing time requirement, would be 3rd in the league. Noel’s blocking ability has not lost sagged either as he is averaging the same block percentage as last season.

After coming back from injury, Noel has fallen in and out of Head Coach Brett Brown’s favor. His patience in the process has been tested and has not held back his feelings to the media, “I think I’m too good to be playing eight minutes. That’s crazy. [They] need to figure this s— out”. He is averaging only 17 minutes per game this season. Nerlens and his agent might be thinking it’s time to move on.

Noel can command upwards of 23.5% of a team’s salary cap. Which means with the salary cap jumping to an estimated $103 million, any team that hopes to sign away Noel will have to have at least $24.2 in cap space. With Phoenix projected $32.9 million in cap space, there would be plenty of room if the Suns had to offer a max contract. Unfortunately since Noel is a restricted free agent any offer sent his way Philly can match. The 76ers will have about $54.2 million in cap space next off-season so it is highly possible Philadelphia will attempt to keep Noel at any price.

Otto Porter; Small Forward

6’8” 198 lbs

Age: 23

Restricted Free Agent

I know what you are thinking, “two players from the crap-shoot 2013 draft?!” I understand that concern but Otto Porter is the real deal. Porter has quietly become one of the most efficient players in the league. 2016-17 has been Porter’s break out year averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 34 minutes a night. Furthermore, he is shooting 53.3% from the field and leading the league in three point percentage with 46.3% while attempting 4.5 per game. He is also leading the league in offensive rating at 130 points per 100 possessions.

Porter’s play style would blend in perfectly with Bledsoe and Booker. The last thing the Suns need is another wing that is ISO heavy. Porter thrives through team ball movement as 71% of his 2-point attempts are assisted on and a ridiculous 97% of his threes. This may be interpreted as Porter being unable to create his own shot, but his incredible efficiency is more of a sign that he makes the most out of limited touches.

Porters best game of the season came in a win against Boston, where he posted 34 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks, in 38 minutes on 74% shooting.

Otto is in the same restricted free agent situation as Noel where he can command an estimated $24.2 million a year this off-season. What differs significantly is their current teams situation. Philadelphia had a ton of cap space where as the Wizards will only have about $8 million in projected available space. However, a team can re-sign a player if it means going over the cap. In this case the Wizards will be going well over the luxury tax threshold and would need to make significant roster moves if they wish keep him. That is where Phoenix can take advantage. Either the Suns will offer a max in hope the Wizards will not want to go over the cap or they can sign and trade, with Phoenix sending back assets to sweeten the loss. The Ian Mahimni signing last off-season will come back to haunt Washington.

Gordon Hayward; Small Forward

Age: 26

6’8″, 226 lbs

Unrestricted Free Agent

Gordon Hayward would be the star player Phoenix has been waiting years for. Hayward has been on the Suns’ radar for some time and there is no hiding General Manager Ryan McDonough’s love for the star power forward with McDonough known to have raved about Hayward ever since the draft of 2010. There was even a rumor during that draft that the Suns had made a last ditch attempt to pry Hayward from Utah with an offer of Eric Bledsoe and the 13th pick.

This season Hayward is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1 steal in 35 minutes a night. He is an all-around great player and could fit perfectly into any offense. Hayward’s greatest skill-set might be his ability to facilitate and find opportunities for his teammates. For a majority of his career Hayward has not had a good enough point guard to lead the offense so he has had to take the responsibilities as a point-forward – a role he has excelled in.

Hayward’s usage throughout his career has increased each season. However, unlike most players who when their usage goes up their turnovers do as well, Hayward’s turnover percentage has decreased consistently and is currently at a career-low rate.

Offensively his ability to be a major wing threat would open avenues for Devin Booker to thrive. Booker is guarded by the opposing team’s best wing defenders night in and night out but with Hayward on board, teams would have to divide their time guarding both threats.

Although Hayward would be a fantastic addition, the odds Phoenix can lure him away from Utah is unlikely to say the least. Utah is currently sitting pretty as the West’s 4th seed and boasts the best defense in the league, allowing only 95.7 points per game. On top of Utah having an all-around better team than the Suns, Utah can also offer more money than Phoenix can. It would take a second half of the season melt down for Hayward to not want to sign back and even then that might not be enough.

Then again, the Suns did have a serious shot at LaMarcus Aldridge, so anything is possible.

