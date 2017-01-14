Three Men Sentenced in Sussex and Kent Counties

A man from Maine who came to Georgetown where he met with and raped a 14 year old girl has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The two met on social media – and agreed to meet at the Comfort Inn in Georgetown. 36 year old James Allen was arrested when police went to the motel and found the girl, who had been reported as a runaway. Allen must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

A Dover man will spend the next 10 years in prison after he was convicted in November on weapons charges. 50-year old Jeffrey Crippen had just been released after serving a 20 year sentence of drug and other offenses when he was arrested again in 2015 – and police found a loaded pistol in his home.

A Harrington man has been sentenced to 3 year in prison in the Key Program after pleading guilty to drug offenses. An investigation led police to arrest 43 year old Jermaine Harmon who was seen selling drugs from the balcony of a home on West Lookerman Street in Dover. A search of the home turned up over 85 bags of heroin.