Three round mock draft for Jets

The New York Jets enter the 2017 offseason with a lot of holes. They should focus on their defense’s holes during the free agency period.

However, the New York Jets should focus on their offense’s holes in the 2017 NFL Draft. They will need a running back, help on the offensive line, a tight end and possibly more depth at receiver.

They should stay away from a quarterback early in this draft. It is more prudent to build a team for a quarterback first, especially when there is no sure-fire franchise quarterback in this year’s draft.

Some have the Jets drafting Mitch Trubisky, but that would be a huge mistake, especially if the Jets believe that Bryce Petty can be a good NFL quarterback.

You win football games in the trenches, and it’s time for the Jets to draft correctly. Here are the first three mocked draft picks for the Jets that would help address their main offseason needs.

1 Cam Robinson Offensive Tackle, Alabama Sep 3, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) blocks USC Trojans linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during the game at AT&T Stadium. Alabama defeats USC 52-6. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Robinson is the best offensive lineman in this year’s draft, hands down. He can play the run and against the pass well. In the grand scheme of things, the Jets need a replacement for the retired D’Brackashaw Ferguson. Robinson can be the franchise left tackle the Jets need for the next decade or so. In 2016, he showed us not only is he good, but he can improve when needed. HIs quickness got better from 2015 to 2016, and some attribute it to losing weight in the offseason. That shows he wants to play and get better by honing his craft. He also was able to hold some of the best edge rushers in the SEC in check which should make the transition into the NFL an easy one. He has the strength to handle edge rushers one on one and the quickness to pull. The Jets can move Ryan Clady to right tackle and have good bookend tackles for next season.

2 Ethan Pocic Center, LSU Nov 19, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers guard Josh Boutte (76) and center Ethan Pocic (77) and quarterback Danny Etling (16) in action during the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium. The Gators defeat the Tigers 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The Jets made a seamless transition when they went from Kevin Mawae to Nick Mangold. Now it’s time to do the same in 2017 with center Ethan Pocic. He is athletic and quick, which is exactly what the Jets need on the centerpiece of their offensive line. Pocic also can get to the second level well. With an NFL workout, he can add the strength he needs to handle NFL nose tackles, which he currently lacks. However, he would be a great pick for the Jets to add to this line that can step right in an immediately contribute.

3 Evan Engram Tight End, Ole Miss Oct 1, 2016; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Evan Engram (17) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Memphis Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mississippi won 48-28. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Engram leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to his blocking ability. However, the Jets need a pass catcher from the tight end position rather than another glorified lineman. His combination of size and speed will make him a matchup nightmare because he will be too fast for linebackers and too big for safeties. Scouts say he’s in the Jordan Reed mold. He’s a great route runner and has soft hands. Engram would also give the Jets a much needed red zone target.

More from The Jet Press

This article originally appeared on