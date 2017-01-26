Three Texas A&M Football Stars to Play in 2017 NFL Pro Bowl

Mike Evans, Michael Bennett, and Von Miller will represent Texas A&M football in this year’s NFL Pro Bowl to take place on January 29 in Orlando, Florida.

An Aggie is guaranteed to win a super bowl ring this year. There will be at least one Aggie on the winning side of the first AFC-NFC pro bowl since 2012. Von Miller is a starter for the AFC and Mike Evans and Michael Bennett will both represent the NFC.

From 2013 to 2015 the Pro Bowl rosters were selected via draft. Honorary captains included Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Chris Carter, and Michael Irvin. With the change in format comes a change in venue. This marks the first time that the city of Orlando will host the Pro Bowl.

Mike Evans

Mike Evans earned his first selection in his young career. In 2016 he caught 96 passes for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns, marks that ranked fourth and second in the league this season. Evans had at least 50 yards or a touchdown in 14 of 16 games this season.

Michael Bennett

On the defensive side for the NFC, Michael Bennett is returning to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season. Michael was a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks in 2014. His brother Martellus will get his chance at a ring with the Patriots this year. Michael played through injuries this season, but still managed five sacks and 24 tackles in 11 games.

Von Miller

Reigning Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP Von Miller will start for the NFC defensive side. Miller had another impressive season. The Week 2 AFC Defensive player of the week finished second in the NFL in sacks with 13.5 and forced three fumbles. Miller was a named to the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers first team in addition to his Pro Bowl honors.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM Eastern Time and will be televised on the NFL Network. Prior to the game, several players will be participating in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown which will air on ESPN on Thursday January 26 at 7 PM Eastern Time.

