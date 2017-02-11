Three things to expect in Warriors at Thunder

The Golden State Warriors will play in Oklahoma City for the first time since Kevin Durant’s decision. Here are three things to expect.

The Golden State Warriors will visiting Oklahoma City for the first time since last year’s Western Conference Finals. Klay Thompson’s 11 three-pointers in Game 6 forced a Game 7, which the Dubs would go on to win. The two teams look a little differently than they did last summer.

Last July, Kevin Durant announced that he would be leaving OKC for Golden State. He chose to leave the franchise he spent his entire 9 year career with to the team that prevented him from reaching his second NBA Finals. He picked Stephen Curry over Russell Westbrook.

Durant returns to OKC for the first time in his Warriors uniform. The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back, but it’s hard to imagine that fatigue will set in. Emotions and adrenaline will be running high.

The Warriors (45-8) are in the top spot in the Western Conference. The Thunder (31-23) are, currently, seventh. Golden State is chasing a championship while OKC is fighting for a postseason spot and, yet, this is going to be an intense, playoff atmosphere.

Whenever these two teams get together, something special always seems to happen. From buzzer beaters to flagrant fouls, every chapter in this story gives us something new. They took those regular season moments and made them happen on the playoff stage.

The Warriors overcome a 1-3 deficit and defeated OKC in Game 7. Then they signed Kevin Durant. Golden State has handled the Thunder two times this year, both at Oracle Arena. The season series now shifts to Oklahoma City and it’s going to get wild.

Here are three things to expect from tonight’s matchup.

Kevin Durant will be (unfairly) boo’d

Kevin Durant gave Oklahoma City eight amazing seasons. He grew up as a member of the Thunder. He did nearly everything a basketball player can do on a basketball court.

Durant was a scoring champ and a perennial All-Star. He was an All-NBA player and an All-Star. He won a Most Valuable Player award.

The superstar cemented himself as, both, one of the best players in the league and one of the deadliest scorers ever. He made them a title contender every year. He was three wins away from a championship.

Durant gave everything to Oklahoma City, the team and the place. He donated $1 million to the Red Cross after a horrific tornado hit the area. For as good a basketball player KD is, he’s an even better person.

He entrenched himself in the OKC community. He was active, both with his wallet and body. He made himself available to the people that supported him.

When Durant steps on the court at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, he will be bombarded with boo’s. There will be vicious signs calling him a “KowarD.” They’ll call him a traitor and a loser.

Instead of cheering the man that led the franchise for nearly a decade, they’ll boo him. And, yes, they have a right to be upset. But sports makes people irrational and they’ll forget all of the good he accomplished on and off the court there and will blame him for the front office’s shortcomings.

Durant will be boo’d every time he touches the ball. It will be worse than when LeBron James returned to Cleveland after his decision. KD’s return will not be a celebration of his accomplishments, but an expression of anger and pain from a fanbase reeling from a business decision.

Someone will get a technical foul

Emotions are going to be running extremely high in this one. Of course, there’s the Kevin Durant factor. Many of his former teammates are upset at him and at the fact that they’ve had to answer for his decision.

But the rivalry between these two teams has been growing long before July 4 2016. Over the years, these two teams have engaged in some serious battles. They’ve exchanged buzzer beaters, game winners, and clutch plays.

The Western Conference Finals upped the intensity to levels over 9,000. The seven game series was a war of attrition. The Golden State Warriors finally persevered after trailing 1-3, chipping away until they dealt the knockout blow in Game 7.

Draymond Green was embroiled in a controversy when he fouled Steven Adams. He got the Thunder center in the groin with his leg. Whether it was intentional or not, it was a major event in the series and it will stick with Green and his legacy forever.

In the regular season, Enes Kanter, who was on the bench, tried to trash talk Durant. KD later fired back by talking about Kanter’s playing time or, more accurately, lack thereof. But that was just the start.

In their last matchup at Oracle Arena, Zaza Pachulia fouled Westbrook hard. After the point guard fell to the ground, the Warriors’ center stood over him (as Kanter watched). Westbrook vowed to get revenge postgame when he learned about Pachulia’s actions.

This will be a playoff atmosphere. The Warriors are going into a hostile environment. The Thunder are out for blood.

Someone will pick up a technical foul in this one.

The Warriors will win in a blowout

The Golden State Warriors have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder two times thus far. They’ve dominated both matchups at Oracle Arena by a combined 46 points. Neither game was ever in doubt.

The Dubs are the top team in the league. They have the best record and the most talent. Their four stars are starting to click.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are not one of the top teams in the league. They have talent, of course. Russell Westbrook is one of the league’s elite players. Victor Oladpio is solid and Andre Roberson is a top defender. Steven Adams is an incredibly physical center with high-level skills.

OKC are in the seventh spot, fighting for a playoff berth. It’s possible that they’ll play the Warriors in the playoffs if either team drops one place. It won’t match last year’s intensity.

The Warriors will have to withstand OKC’s early run. Russell Westbrook and the Thunder will be energized. They’re going to want to win this game more than any other game this season.

They won’t. The Warriors are #LightYears ahead of the Thunder. They just have too much talent.

The only variable that has yet to be seen is how the Warriors will beat OKC. Last time they were in that arena, it was Klay Thompson making 11 three-pointers. Stephen Curry can go off whenever he wants, especially when his opposing point guard isn’t a very good defender.

Of course, Kevin Durant piling it on would be the story of the night. It would silence the OKC fans who will boo him with all their might. He’s lit up that arena before countless times, but doing it as a member of the enemy would cause chaos.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter how they win. All that matters is that when the final buzzer sounds, the Warriors will add another win to their record.

