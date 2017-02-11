Three Trade Rumors the Dallas Mavericks Would Do Well to Avoid

Only two weeks left before the trade deadline and talks are picking up more and more. What are some of the players being talked about that the Dallas Mavericks really need to steer clear of?

The Dallas Mavericks are really interested in making a move to strengthen the team before the upcoming trade deadline. Yogi Ferrell has made his case as a staple in the Mavs rotation, Dirk Nowitzki is our starting center going forward, and Harrison Barnes continues to make opposing 4’s look silly night in and night out.

With this lineup working so well and Dallas winning 5 of their last 7 games, the likelihood of seeing either Deron Williams or Andrew Bogut moved continues to grow. Obviously the Mavs could make a number of moves, choosing to ship either of these guys, underperforming youngsters, or even draft picks if so inclined.

The truth remains, however, that Dallas is ready to strike a deal at the drop of a hat. They are just waiting for the right trade partner.

The key word there is the RIGHT trade partner. Each year some team is so eager to make a move that they throw away decent players in hopes of change. No matter what the case, Dallas cannot be that team this year. Not again.

Here are three trade targets that would do as well for the Dallas Mavericks as Rajon Rondo in a three-point contest. Keep in mind, not all of these players have been rumored as trade targets for Dallas, just those who are reportedly on the trade block.

Iman Shumpert

Leading off, I figured it would be a good idea to address the reported trade proposal from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rumors have come out from the Cavs that they are reportedly interested in Deron Williams and/or Andrew Bogut.

The problem with this is that the return value, according to the trade rumors circulating, would not help Dallas out at all. Iman Shumpert is by no means a bad player in the NBA. However, his particular skill set does not help this Mavericks team out one bit.

A defensive specialist with a decent shot is the standard build for our wings right now. Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes, and even Justin Anderson has shown glimpses of being that kind of player as well.

Shumpert has also had some questionable moments on the court in his career as well. Generally viewed as maybe not the easiest guy to coach, Shumpert would certainly take some time to develop into someone that Coach Carlisle would be able to mold.

Would he be the worst trade the Mavericks could make? Obviously not, but, as I said earlier, the fact that there are worse things we can do does not make this trade make anymore sense.

Carmelo Anthony

Next up is the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes. Everyone already knows that New York is catching on to their mistake of throwing all that money at Melo a few years ago. The no trade clause may have even been the worst decision of all.

Melo and the Knicks will only be attracted by the best offers, reasons that teams like the Cavaliers, Clippers, and Celtics are mentioned most in acquiring the former Syracuse forward. Dallas certainly did not make the short list and probably would not be agreed to by Anthony if a trade deal was struck.

If for some reason Carmelo did want to go to Dallas, the Mavs could probably sell him on the Barnes-Anthony duo after our beloved Dirk retires. But, even with that selling point, the asking price on Carmelo is going to be far too much. Dallas does not want to give away one of their core pieces and they certainly want to avoid trading picks.

Because of that, they are not going to be able to construct a deal that will interest New York at all while still returning something worthwhile. The Mavs will be far better off without even thinking about adding Carmelo Anthony to the roster.

Serge Ibaka

Of all the names on this list, Serge Ibaka was probably the only one that Dallas may have actually been interested in. The Mavs really want an athletic rim protector that can run the court and settle beside Dirk Nowitzki in the post if necessary.

Although Ibaka may fit that build, there is no guarantee that we could utilize him the way we would like to. Serge has shown his capabilities as a great post player who can also stretch at the 4. However, Orlando was eager enough to get him that they traded away a solid piece in Victor Oladipo. Why the urge to trade him now?

The simple answer is that they know Ibaka won’t be back in Orlando after this season. His contract is expiring and, just like every other unhappy player in the league, he wants to go to a contender. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks are not one of the names on that list.

So yes, a trade to acquire Serge Ibaka may sound good on paper, and it may even accomplish what we would want it to. But, that doesn’t change the fact that Ibaka would almost certainly be with the team for only the last half of this season.

To top it off, Orlando has a heavy asking price for Ibaka. One so big that most teams have given the Magic front office a wide berth because they recognize how ludicrous it is. They won’t be moving him anytime soon and they certainly won’t be switching him into a Dallas Mavericks jersey.

The Dallas Mavericks are almost assuredly going to make a move before this trade deadline. Could be big, could be small. But, my money is on the Mavs front office never even mentioning these three names once in any trade talks.

