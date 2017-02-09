Throwback Thursday: Franchise Heads To Washington

For today’s Throwback Thursday moment presented by SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back to the Redskins’ decision to move to Washington in 1937.

After falling just short in the 1936 NFL Championship to Curly Lambeau’s Packers, the then-Boston Redskins were deep into consideration to move the team to Washington, D.C.

On Feb. 13, 1937, the move was complete, as the Boston Redskins officially became the Washington Redskins.

Rookie quarterback “Slingin’” Sammy Baugh led the Washington Redskins to an NFL Championship victory in the first year after relocating, defeating the Chicacgo Bears 28-21 to bring home the trophy.

The Redskins also brought a new type of atmosphere to the professional game in Washington, as the team became the first NFL to have a marching band as well as a fight song, “Hail to the Redskins”.

This atmosphere still holds true today with the Redskins Marching Band along with the Redskins faithful still singing the fight song after every Redskins scoring play.