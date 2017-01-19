Throwback Thursday: George Allen's First Year As Redskins Head Coach

For today’s Throwback Thursday moment presented by SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at George Allen’s first season coaching in Washington.

After a transition season in 1970 following the sudden death of Vince Lombardi, the Redskins earned their first playoff berth since 1945 under first-year coach George Allen.

Leading the Redskins to a 9-4-1 regular season record – the team’s most wins since 1942 – Allen was named Coach of the Year by The Associated Press, The Sporting News and Pro Football Weekly.

Washington began the season with a five-game winning streak including victories over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Then after a late-season three-game winning streak, the Redskins would earn a trip to the playoffs where they fell just short to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-20.

It was the start of a special run in Washington, as Allen would lead the Redskins to their first Super Bowl appearance the next season.

In total, the Redskins earned five playoff trips under Allen and never finished below .500.