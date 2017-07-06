Throwback Thursday: Learn the legend of QB Roman Gabriel

Roman Gabriel was larger than life.

Standing at 6-foot-5 (not common back then), the former quarterback played 16 years in the NFL, including 10 with the Los Angeles Rams (1962-72). During that time, he was named the Most Valuable Player of the NFL in 1969.

When he retired in 1977, Gabriel was the Rams’ all-time leading passer with 22,223 yards and 154 touchdowns.

On Thursday, the Rams released ‘The Book of Roman: The NFL’s Original Gunslinger’, a cool look back at Gabriel’s career, plus an update on his current life in South Carolina.