Throwback Thursday: Redskins Take Down The Buccaneers For Playoff Victory

For today’s Throwback Thursday moment presented by SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at the Redskins’ playoff victory over the Buccaneers in January 2006.

Ten years ago this week, the Washington Redskins scored their last playoff victory when they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-10 in a Wild Card Round matchup at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 7, 2006.

The Redskins entered the playoffs on a five-game winning streak, having defeated the St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles to end the season.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, was the NFC South Division champions, accumulating an 11-5 record behind quarterbacks Brian Grease and Chris Simms.

While the Buccaneers had home field advantage and held the Redskins to just 120 yards of total offense, it was Washington that ended up advancing to the next round.

The Redskins jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Clinton Portis’ six-yard touchdown run and Sean Taylor’s 51-yard fumble return for touchdown.

The teams would trade field goal conversions in the second quarter.

Late in the game, Simms would score from two yards out, but it was too little, too late for Tampa Bay as the Redskins sealed a trip to the Divisional Round to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

“I go to work with a great bunch of guys, and they have a lot of fight to them,” said Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs after the game. “They never gave up no matter what the circumstances.”

Don’t forget, when the Redskins win so do you! Go to www.redskins.com/subway the day after a Redskins win for your free SUBWAY® Restaurants 6inch sub coupon!