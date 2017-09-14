Throwback Thursday: The Dallas Stars nearly had a VERY different look

In 2013, the Dallas Stars revealed a brand new logo and uniform, introducing the hockey world to a color that would be known as “Victory Green.”
But, did you know that the Stars nearly had a very different look?
Check out some of the logos and color combinations that were under consideration in today’s Defining Moments video that was shared on the team’s official Twitter account.
There were some great memories tied to our older uniforms, but the rebranding to Victory Green ushered in a new era of Dallas Stars hockey. pic.twitter.com/6O7wiCLU5e
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 14, 2017