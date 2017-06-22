Thunder select Terrance Ferguson with 21st pick

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma City Thunder selected guard Terrance Ferguson with the 21st pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

Ferguson skipped college and played professionally with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia last season, where he averaged 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He was a 2016 McDonald’s All-American. The 21st pick was the only scheduled selection for the Thunder.

Ferguson is an ideal pick for the Thunder because he’s a good 3-point shooter who can defend. He could help in case the Thunder lose Andre Roberson in free agency. Roberson, one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, is a restricted free agent who has said he wants to return to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City lost Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors in free agency last summer and still went 47-35 and made the playoffs.

Oklahoma City could have used a backup point guard who could help the team stay competitive when Russell Westbrook rests. The Thunder lost ground quickly in several games during the first-round playoff series against Houston when Westbrook went to the bench. It also might be unfair for Westbrook to duplicate a dominant season in which he won the scoring title and averaged a triple-double.

The Thunder also needed a perimeter shooter to take pressure off of Westbrook. The Thunder ranked last in the league in 3-point shooting last season. Oklahoma City has several good perimeter shooters on the roster, but they are reserves because of their defensive shortcomings. Ferguson, though young, could help in this area.

