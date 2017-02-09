Boy, That Escalated Quickly

Charles Oakley was removed from the stands and arrested Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden after the former Knicks player got into a physical altercation with security guards. It was a pretty ugly scene:

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

After his release from jail around midnight, Oakley told Frank Isola of the Daily News that he was originally asked to leave because Knicks owner James Dolan didn’t want him there. “I didn’t say anything to him. I swear on my mother,” he told Isola. “They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I’m not leaving.”

The Knicks disputed Oakley’s account and released a statement calling his behavior “highly inappropriate and completely abusive.”

As you may have noticed in the above video, John McEnroe was there too, and no, he was not involved in the fight (made the joke so you didn’t have to). Chris Rock was also present, and according to the Daily News story, he was spotted walking through a hallway afterward asking, “What the hell happened?”

Regarding the actual basketball game, the Knicks lost to the Clippers and are still generally a huge mess.

LeBron is Team Oakley

LeBron James weighs in on the Charles Oakley incident… pic.twitter.com/9P2KreKyF9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

In Happier News…

How about this monster dunk by Willie Cauley-Stein?

Sydney Maler: Lovely Lady of the Day

Get reacquainted with Sydney Maler, whose 1.1 million Instagram followers(!) are treated to pics like the selection below. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Two NBA Players Weigh in on Trump; Results Differ Wildly

Stephen Curry and Kent Bazemore, both Under Armour athletes, were asked how they felt about CEO Kevin Plank’s support of Donald Trump. Their answers did not exactly line up.

Kent Bazemore:

“The world has changed. The world has gotten a little smarter. It’s good that we have somebody that’s hip in that aspect to try to change it.”

Steph Curry:

👀 Curry on the Under Armour CEO’s Trump comment pic.twitter.com/alqjmVX8qS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 8, 2017

How long until the “Stephen Curry is a loser” tweet?

SLU Basketball Team Abandoned by Bus Driver

After losing to St. Bonaventure on the road, Saint Louis players just wanted to go home, except they couldn’t because their bus driver went rogue.

How Did This Actually Work?

Joel Tinney @5tinman21 fools everyone & scores on a hidden ball trick pic.twitter.com/sclLahKUwd — Lacrosse Film Room (@LaxFilmRoom) February 7, 2017

Quite an Airball

UAE Phenom Has Some Skills

This is Fatima. She represents the UAE on their women’s national team & it’s safe to say she has better hands than me! @Capitals @MSE @NHL pic.twitter.com/m4N2IddeRl — Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) November 13, 2016

Odds & Ends

MLB workshopping some new extra-innings rules in the minors to make games not last a billion years … The most popular Trader Joe’s products … She’s big in Japan (but really) … Karlie Kloss appears to think “Waterfalls” was a Destiny’s Child song … What Carmelo Anthony would look like on the Clippers or Cavs.

Obama’s Alternate NBA (2K17) Reality

A bizarre journey into a world where our most recent president is now a mediocre NBA player.

[embedded content]

Some Beyonce to Get the Crib Bumpin’

This Beyonce lullaby series would make a great baby gift, along with a nap soundtrack for yours truly.

Tiny Desk Concert of the Day: D.R.A.M.

This dude is so much fun to watch.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

This article originally appeared on