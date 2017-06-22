DENVER (AP) Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.

Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.

Arizona took two of three in the NL West matchup and is now tied with Colorado for second place in the division behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won 12 of 14 and are a season-high 19 games above .500.

Godley gave up a home run to Charlie Blackmon to lead off the first inning, but shut down the Rockies from there. Godley (3-1) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks hit a Colorado rookie pitcher hard for the second straight night. Wednesday they scored 10 runs in the fourth off Jeff Hoffman, and Thursday they battered right-hander Antonio Senzatela (9-3) for nine runs in five innings.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Corey Knebel broke Aroldis Chapman’s modern-era record for consecutive games by a reliever with a strikeout at a season’s start, fanning a batter for the 38th straight game and closing out the win.

Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip leading off the ninth. The 25-year-old right-hander retired Elias Diaz and Andrew McCutchen on popouts, finishing a four-hitter for his 12th save in 15 chances.

Chapman had set the mark as part of a streak of 49 games for Cincinnati that began in August 2013 and ended the following August.

Travis Shaw drove in three runs with a homer and two doubles, and he came within inches of a second home run.

Chase Anderson (6-2) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings.

Ivan Nova (7-5) gave up four runs and 11 hits – matching his career high – in seven innings. He threw a season-high 107 pitches.

PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Aaron Nola pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning, Freddy Galvis and Tommy Joseph homered, and the Phillies ended a five-game losing streak.

Joseph drove in three runs as Philadelphia, a major league-worst 23-48, won for just the second time in 15 games.

Nola (4-5) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in 7 1/3 innings and struck out eight.

Paul DeJong homered leading off the eighth, pulling the Cardinals to 3-1, and Matt Carpenter walked with one out. Pat Neshek relieved and got Tommy Pham to ground into an inning-ending double play, and Luis Garcia followed with a perfect ninth.

Carlos Martinez (6-6) gave up three runs – two earned – and six hits with four strikeouts in six innings. The Cardinals, who made three errors, had won their previous five games against the Phillies.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start for Minnesota and Miguel Sano homered for the second straight game.

Berrios (7-1) finished eight innings for a second consecutive turn in the rotation where he’s quickly become the ace, striking out eight with four hits and one walk against him. The White Sox had one single over their last 18 at-bats against the 22-year-old right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 2.67.

Sano hit his 18th home run, tying the game to start the third inning against David Holmberg (1-1) with an opposite-field drive to right-center. The 24-year-old Sano, who took a break from third base to serve as the designated hitter, is third in the AL with 52 RBIs.

Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the second straight night for his 19th save in 22 opportunities.

RANGERS 11, BLUE JAYS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs. Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers off Marcus Stroman (7-4).

Gomez has five homers in his six games since returning from the disabled list last week after missing a month with a right hamstring strain. His three-run shot in the third ricocheted off the left-field foul pole and put Texas up 6-0, then he added a two-run homer in the seventh off reliever Cesar Valdez.

Texas (36-36) won for the ninth time in 13 games to get back to .500 before playing 20 of its next 26 games on the road.

The Blue Jays (35-37), who beat Texas in the AL Division Series each of the past two seasons, lost for the ninth straight time when they had a chance to reach .500 for the first time this season. They have been outscored 73-24 in those nine losses.

Martin Perez (4-6) went six innings, and all four runs he allowed came in the fifth.

