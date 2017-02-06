Tickets For West Virginia-Virginia Tech Game At FedExField Go On Sale Today

LANDOVER, Md. – FedExField, the home of the Washington Redskins, will host a neutral-site football game between Virginia Tech and West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff time will be determined at a later date.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning today at noon ET. Tickets can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

“We eagerly await the game between these two outstanding programs,” Redskins President Bruce Allen said. “We remain committed to bringing first-class sports and entertainment events to FedExField, and hosting these two teams from our region is a perfect fit.”

The game will renew a border rivalry that has laid dormant since the teams’ last meeting in 2005.

“I know West Virginia fans were excited when we announced the renewal of the border rivalry with Virginia Tech. To resume the series at FedExField with the hospitality of the Washington Redskins makes the rivalry game even more special,” West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Both schools have tremendous fan bases in the D.C. area and it’s a game that is drivable for them. I think the atmosphere for the 2017 season opener will be outstanding and a game that fans will not want to miss especially with the Black Diamond Trophy on the line.”

West Virginia leads the all-time series between the two teams, 28-22-1. However, Virginia Tech has won six of the teams’ last eight meetings, including victories in the last two matchups in 2004 and 2005.

“Virginia Tech has a strong presence in the National Capital Region with thousands of alumni, friends and current students hailing from the area, which is just one of the many reasons that we are excited to continue our rivalry with West Virginia and defend the Black Diamond Trophy at FedExField,” Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said. “I know our fans and our team have been anticipating this game for some time, and Coach Fuente will be eager to showcase our program in an NFL venue and kick off the season on a national stage.”