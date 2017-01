Tiger Woods to start new year at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) Tiger Woods is starting the new year at a familiar place – Torrey Pines, where he has won eight times as a pro.

The Farmers Insurance Open announced Wednesday that Woods has committed to playing Jan. 26-29. It will be his first official PGA Tour event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.

Woods missed all of 2016 recovering from two back surgeries, returning last month at the Hero World Challenge. He finished 15th in a 17-man field in the Bahamas.

He won the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines seven times, and his last major victory was at Torrey Pines in the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods previously announced he would play in the Genesis Open at Riviera, three weeks after Torrey Pines.