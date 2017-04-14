Tigers hope for better luck vs. Indians (Apr 14, 2017)

CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will face Central Division rival Cleveland for the first time this season. The Tigers can only hope it goes better this year than it did last year.

Last year, the Tigers were 4-14 vs. Cleveland, outscored 106-71. The Tigers’ players haven’t forgotten.

“They remember, and I hope it puts a chip on their shoulder,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

The winning pitcher in one of those four victories by the Tigers over the Indians last year was Daniel Norris, who will be on the mound Friday night for the first game of the three-game series at Progressive Field.

“They’ve got a good lineup, but I think we’ve got a better one,” Norris said. “You’ve just got to go out there and pitch your game.”

In three career starts against Cleveland, Norris is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Last year he was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

Friday will be Norris’ second start this season. In his first start, a 7-5 loss to Boston on April 9, he gave up three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Norris’ mound opponent on Friday will be Trevor Bauer (0-1, 6.35). In three appearances, two starts, vs. Detroit last year, Bauer was 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA. In 10 career meetings (nine starts), Bauer is 4-3 with a 6.89 ERA.

Norris and the Tigers will be facing a Cleveland team that has surprisingly struggled to score this season. In winning the American League pennant last year, the Indians were second in the league in runs scored. But, at the start of play Thursday, they were 12th in the league in runs scored. They have scored three or fewer runs in five of their first nine games.

On Thursday, the Indians made a roster move they hope will help their run production. Slumping outfielder Tyler Naquin, who finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting last year when he hit .296 with 14 home runs, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Naquin had some big moments for the Indians in the second half of last season, but he faded badly in the postseason, hitting just .174, with 14 strikeouts in 23 at-bats. That included five strikeouts in seven World Series at-bats.

Naquin hit .235 with no home runs or RBIs in his first six games this year, and he was demoted to Columbus when the Indians had to clear a roster spot for outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall, who was activated off the disabled list, and will replace Naquin in center field.

“We didn’t think coming off the bench suited Naquin,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But nobody is giving up on him. We want to get him back to the guy we saw in June, July and August last year.”

Cleveland comes into Friday’s game with a record of 4-5, having lost two of three games at home to the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers lost 11-5 to Minnesota on Thursday, but they are still off to a fine start with a record of 6-3.

“I don’t really care how we start,” Ausmus said. “I just care what our record is when we’re finished. The bottom line is what your record is on the last day of the season.”

