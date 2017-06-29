Tigers host Royals in crucial stretch of schedule (Jun 29, 2017)

DETROIT — Michael Fulmer hates the thought of the Detroit Tigers’ front office selling off veteran players at the trade deadline. He knows the only way to avoid that scenario is a hot streak, and he hopes to contribute to that Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers’ second-year right-hander will oppose Kansas City Royals rookie Jakob Junis in the finale of the three-game series. The American League Central Division rivals split the first two games.

Tigers general manager Al Avila said last week in the midst of an eight-game losing streak that he is willing to listen to any trade offers.

“Once we got Al coming out and saying what he did, it kind of lit a fire under us a little bit that, you know, reality’s kicking in,” Fulmer said. “We’re noticing that, and we’re going to try everything we can to stop it.

“Obviously, nobody on this team wants to be on a losing team or part of a rebuild or whatever it may be. More importantly, these guys want to be around each other for as long as we can because we do believe we can still win.”

Fulmer (6-6, 3.29 ERA) might be the only untouchable on the roster. Last season’s American League Rookie of the Year has recorded quality starts in 12 of his 14 outings this season.

His masterful performance in his last start at San Diego on Friday was wasted. Fulmer gave up one run and two hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings but received no run support in a 1-0 loss.

“My fastball and slider was the best it’s been all year,” he said. “The sinker was moving quite a bit, and my slider actually had some better tilt, which I’ve been working on. I’m glad to see those (efforts) paying off. I didn’t throw too many changeups, I didn’t really feel the need to, but the ones I did throw weren’t very good. I’ve worked on that a little bit between starts, and hopefully (Thursday), I’ll just put the whole thing together.”

Fulmer has faced the Royals four times, going 1-2 with a 2.36 ERA. He hasn’t seen them this season.

The Tigers are in a stretch of seven straight games against Central Division opponents. They play host to the first-place Cleveland Indians in a four-game series this weekend.

“That’s our best chance to make up some ground,” Fulmer said.

Junis (2-1, 4.97) held Toronto to two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings in his last outing Friday but wound up with a no-decision. He has pitched into at least the sixth inning in each of his past three starts.

“That’s always something I’ve tried to do as a starter, work deep in the game,” he said. “I feel that’s part of my job as a starter, to take a little bit of the load off the bullpen and try to work as deep in the game as I possibly can. I take pride in that.”

The Royals are 4-1 in his starts, but they didn’t scored a run during the 11 2/3 innings he pitched in his past two outings. Junis is just hoping he can keep a spot in the rotation. He has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha on four occasions, most recently on June 6.

“To get a few starts in now has definitely helped my confidence,” said Junis, who will be facing Detroit for the first time. “I’m getting more comfortable being in a routine every five days pitching up here because I was bouncing up and down a little bit at the beginning. That was kind of tough.

“But the more I’ve stayed up here and gotten more outings back to back to back, there’s definitely a level of confidence that I can go out and pitch every five days.”

