Tillerson to be grilled in secretary of state confirmation hearing

Amid swirling questions about alleged meddling in U.S. politics by the Kremlin and his own business ties to Russia, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson was set to be grilled by Democrats and Republicans alike Wednesday as he seeks to be confirmed as secretary of state.

A day after a contentious Senate session involving attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, the audience at Tillerson’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing again appeared to be peppered with protesters. Code Pink activists were dressed in Statue of Liberty garb, just as they were for the Sessions hearing, a man was outfitted in a suit made of money and some protesters were even seen suited up in T-Rex costumes – a play on Tillerson’s name.

Democrats and even traditional GOP hawks are expected to zero in on Tillerson’s role in orchestrating business deals with Russia, which led to President Vladimir Putin awarding him the Order of Friendship in 2013. Exxon and its subsidiaries’ activities in Iran and Iraq, and his environmental views are also likely to be covered, as are suspicions that Tillerson’s focus will be driven by corporate interests at the expense of the nation’s.

The severity of any challenge to Tillerson’s nomination is unclear. Already, some leading Democrats who met privately with him have voiced relief at his views on Russia, climate change and trade, even if they appear not to mesh with those of the president-elect.

In prepared opening comments for his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Tillerson sought to allay fears about his ties to Russia, saying the former Cold War adversary “poses a danger” that must be taken seriously.

“We must also be clear-eyed about our relationship with Russia,” he will say, according to a statement from the Trump transition. “Russia today poses a danger, but it is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests. It has invaded Ukraine, including the taking of Crimea, and supported Syrian forces that brutally violate the laws of war. Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.