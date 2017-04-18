Tim Beckham on HR: I was trying to stay within myself

By news@wgmd.com -
24

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Tim Beckham discusses his approach at the plate for his home run in the bottom of the third.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court

Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court

5 hours ago

Heat's Tyler Johnson: 'I understand what we're building here is something real...'

Heat’s Tyler Johnson: ‘I understand what we’re building here is something real…’

7 hours ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays back at Trop, Marlins continue series vs. M's

Florida Midday Minute: Rays back at Trop, Marlins continue series vs. M’s

10 hours ago

Rays return home for 3-game series vs. Tigers

Rays return home for 3-game series vs. Tigers

13 hours ago

Tom Koehler: I have to find a way to settle down

Tom Koehler: I have to find a way to settle down

21 hours ago

Don Mattingly on loss: That's not how we wanted to start the trip

Don Mattingly on loss: That’s not how we wanted to start the trip

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR