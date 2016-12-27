Tim Tebow Foundation helps widowed mom adopt 4-year-old deaf, abandoned boy

The Tim Tebow Foundation has helped an American woman to adopt a 4-year-old boy, who was deaf and had been abandoned by his parents in China. The boy can now hear after medical tests and treatment, also sponsored by the Christian athlete’s charity.

[embedded content]

“I’ve always wanted to adopt. I just knew that’s how I wanted to build my family,” says Christine Mullican in a video posted to YouTube by the foundation.

Mullican goes on to share that she got an email with the child’s picture saying the boy, Alex, was deaf and had been abandoned at a train station in China. “His story kind of grabbed me,” she says. “So I knew right then who our son was and that’s when we started all our paperwork.”

Her husband had just been hired for a new job at that time when he suddenly died, and her “whole world fell apart.” She now needed help to be able to adopt.

When she learned about the Tim Tebow Foundation and the grant for adoption, that gave her “a sense of peace and relief.” She was soon able to meet Alex.

“I had pictured the day of us meeting,” she recalls. “He was there, most unhappy looking little boy you have ever seen … scared.” But he soon began to smile and looked happy.

