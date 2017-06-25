Tim Tebow on stats critics &#039;That&#039;s not something I have to answer&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
29

Tim Tebow gives his thoughts on critics saying he doesn’t deserve a promotion.

More  MLB  Videos

Tim Tebow on stats critics 'That's not something I have to answer'

Tim Tebow on stats critics ‘That’s not something I have to answer’

Just now

Robinson gets first MLB hit and homer in Rangers' win

Robinson gets first MLB hit and homer in Rangers’ win

15 mins ago

Banister on Rangers' series win in New York

Banister on Rangers’ series win in New York

15 mins ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta's strong homestand ends on flat note

Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta’s strong homestand ends on flat note

2 hours ago

Scott Feldman was on same page with Barnhart, praises Reds defense

Scott Feldman was on same page with Barnhart, praises Reds defense

2 hours ago

Yost unhappy with ump's 'very small strike zone'

Yost unhappy with ump’s ‘very small strike zone’

2 hours ago

More MLB Videos»

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR