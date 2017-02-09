The Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the most exciting collections of young players on an NBA roster with nearly half of their players 25 or younger. Every Thursday, FOX Sports North tracks the progress of those young Timberwolves.

This is the 13th edition of the 2016-17 Timberpups Tracker.

(A glossary of the advanced statistics used for season totals, which are from basketball-reference.com. can be found at the end of this article)

KRIS DUNN (age 22, first season)

Statistical season averages: 17.0 minutes, 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, 37.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT%

Advanced stats, season: 7.8 PER, 43.3 TS%, 15.0 USG%, 88 ORtg, 109 DRtg, -0.2 VORP

Notable: Dunn hasn’t played since Feb. 1 after suffering a wrist injury.

TYUS JONES (age 20, second season)

Statistical season averages: 11.7 minutes, 3.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.1 blocks, 41.9 FG%, 41.0 3PT%

Statistical averages, last week: 24.5 minutes, 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT%

Advanced stats, season: 14.5 PER, 55.9 TS%, 13.8 USG%, 118 ORtg, 111 DRtg, 0.1 VORP

Notable: Jones hit a clutch 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds remaining to help the Wolves to a big win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. With Dunn ailing and Zach LaVine lost for the season Jones is suddenly getting plenty of playing time. He topped 30 minutes for the first time since November, and played 20-plus in three straight games for the first time all year. Per Twitter’s frequent requests, Tyus has been freed.

ZACH LAVINE (age 21, third season)

Statistical season averages: 37.2 minutes, 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.2 blocks, 45.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT%

Statistical averages, last week (1 game): 31.3 minutes, 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 69.2 FG%, 0.0 3PT%

Advanced stats, season: 14.7 PER, 57.6 TS%, 21.7 USG%, 112 ORtg, 115 DRtg, 0.8 VORP

Notable: After announcing that he would skip the dunk contest to focus on his health, LaVine suffered a grisly setback in the Wolves’ loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaVine is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, throwing a wrench into the Wolves’ playoff push. Minnesota signed veteran swingman Lance Stephenson in response, but the loss is a major blow to both the Wolves’ short-term success and the budding star’s development.

SHABAZZ MUHAMMAD (age 24, fourth season)

Statistical season averages: 19.8 minutes, 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks, 46.8 FG%, 45.1 3PT%

Statistical averages, last week: 24.0 minutes, 15.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.0 blocks, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT%

Advanced stats, season: 14.0 PER, 57.0 TS%, 20.0 USG%, 115 ORtg, 115 DRtg, -0.5 VORP

Notable: ‘Baaz’s surge continued with a big performance against the Raptors, going 8-for-13 from the field en route to his fourth 20-point game of the season.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS (age 21, second season)

Statistical season averages: 36.4 minutes, 23.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.5 blocks, 51.3 FG%, 34.6 3PT%

Statistical averages, last week: 36.5 minutes, 28.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks, 58.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT%

Advanced stats, season: 24.3 PER, 59.0 TS%, 27.5 USG%, 116 ORtg, 108 DRtg, 3.1 VORP

Notable: Towns registered double-doubles in three of his four appearances last week, and now ranks second in the NBA with 41 on the season. He went off in a loss to the Miami Heat, scoring 35 points and grabbing eight rebounds while going 13-for-20 from the field.

ANDREW WIGGINS (age 21, third season)

Statistical season averages: 37.2 minutes, 22.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks, 45.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT%

Statistical averages, last week: 38.0 minutes, 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks, 46.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT%

Advanced stats, season: 15.7 PER, 53.3 TS%, 27.8 USG%, 106 ORtg, 114 DRtg, -0.4 VORP

Notable: Wiggins scored 31 points in the Wolves’ win over the Raptors, including a solid 11-for-19 performance from the field. His six assists matched a season high.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

PER — Player Efficiency Rating: A measure of per-minute production standardized such that the league average is 15.

TS% — True Shooting Percentage: A measure of shooting efficiency that takes into account 2-point field goals, 3-point field goals, and free throws.

USG% — Usage Percentage: An estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor.

ORtg — Offensive Rating: An estimate of points produced per 100 possessions.

DRtg — Defensive Rating: An estimate of points allowed per 100 possessions.

VORP — Value over Replacement Player: A box score estimate of the points per 100 TEAM possessions that a player contributed above a replacement-level (-2.0) player, translated to an average team and prorated to an 82-game season.

