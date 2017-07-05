Timberwolves announce NBA Summer League roster

First-round pick Justin Patton won’t play in the NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a foot injury, but a few big names from the college basketball world look to lead the roster.

Perry Ellis, who starred at Kansas and Marcus Paige — the UNC product who hit the incredible game-tying 3-pointer in the 2016 national championship — will play for the Timberwolves in Las Vegas.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior to NBA/Country 3 V.J. Beachem F 6-8 201 Notre Dame/USA 30 Deonte Burton F 6-5 250 Iowa State/USA 44 Charles Cooke G 6-5 196 Dayton/USA 25 Matt Costello F 6-9 245 Michigan State/USA 34 Perry Ellis F 6-7 218 Kansas/USA 11 Jack Gibbs G 6-0 195 Davidson/USA 12 Amile Jefferson F 6-9 224 Duke/USA 40 Moses Kingsley F 6-10 230 Arkansas/Nigeria 6 Marcus Paige G 6-1 175 North Carolina/USA 24 Justin Patton C 6-11 229 Creighton/USA 10 Raphiael Putney F 6-10 185 Massachusetts/USA 31 Levi Randolph G 6-5 205 Alabama/USA 14 C.J. Williams F 6-5 230 North Carolina State/USA

All 13 players are rookies. The Timberwolves will play in three preliminary games before the tournament begins on July 12. Minnesota assistant coach Ryan Saunders will serve as head coach once again. In 2016, Saunders led the team to a title game appearance, and Tyus Jones was named Most Valuable Player.