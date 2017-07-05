Timberwolves announce NBA Summer League roster

First-round pick Justin Patton won’t play in the NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a foot injury, but a few big names from the college basketball world look to lead the roster.
Perry Ellis, who starred at Kansas and Marcus Paige — the UNC product who hit the incredible game-tying 3-pointer in the 2016 national championship — will play for the Timberwolves in Las Vegas.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Prior to NBA/Country
|3
|V.J. Beachem
|F
|6-8
|201
|Notre Dame/USA
|30
|Deonte Burton
|F
|6-5
|250
|Iowa State/USA
|44
|Charles Cooke
|G
|6-5
|196
|Dayton/USA
|25
|Matt Costello
|F
|6-9
|245
|Michigan State/USA
|34
|Perry Ellis
|F
|6-7
|218
|Kansas/USA
|11
|Jack Gibbs
|G
|6-0
|195
|Davidson/USA
|12
|Amile Jefferson
|F
|6-9
|224
|Duke/USA
|40
|Moses Kingsley
|F
|6-10
|230
|Arkansas/Nigeria
|6
|Marcus Paige
|G
|6-1
|175
|North Carolina/USA
|24
|Justin Patton
|C
|6-11
|229
|Creighton/USA
|10
|Raphiael Putney
|F
|6-10
|185
|Massachusetts/USA
|31
|Levi Randolph
|G
|6-5
|205
|Alabama/USA
|14
|C.J. Williams
|F
|6-5
|230
|North Carolina State/USA
All 13 players are rookies. The Timberwolves will play in three preliminary games before the tournament begins on July 12. Minnesota assistant coach Ryan Saunders will serve as head coach once again. In 2016, Saunders led the team to a title game appearance, and Tyus Jones was named Most Valuable Player.