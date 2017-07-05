Timberwolves announce NBA Summer League roster

First-round pick Justin Patton won’t play in the NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a foot injury, but a few big names from the college basketball world look to lead the roster.

Perry Ellis, who starred at Kansas and Marcus Paige — the UNC product who hit the incredible game-tying 3-pointer in the 2016 national championship — will play for the Timberwolves in Las Vegas.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior to NBA/Country
3 V.J. Beachem F 6-8 201 Notre Dame/USA
30 Deonte Burton F 6-5 250 Iowa State/USA
44 Charles Cooke G 6-5 196 Dayton/USA
25 Matt Costello F 6-9 245 Michigan State/USA
34 Perry Ellis F 6-7 218 Kansas/USA
11 Jack Gibbs G 6-0 195 Davidson/USA
12 Amile Jefferson F 6-9 224 Duke/USA
40 Moses Kingsley F 6-10 230 Arkansas/Nigeria
6 Marcus Paige G 6-1 175 North Carolina/USA
24 Justin Patton C 6-11 229 Creighton/USA
10 Raphiael Putney F 6-10 185 Massachusetts/USA
31 Levi Randolph G 6-5 205 Alabama/USA
14 C.J. Williams F 6-5 230 North Carolina State/USA

All 13 players are rookies. The Timberwolves will play in three preliminary games before the tournament begins on July 12. Minnesota assistant coach Ryan Saunders will serve as head coach once again. In 2016, Saunders led the team to a title game appearance, and Tyus Jones was named Most Valuable Player.

