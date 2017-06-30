Timberwolves deal Ricky Rubio to Jazz for 1st-round pick

After a year’s worth of rumors and reports, Ricky Rubio is finally on the move.

The Minnesota Timberwolves dealt the veteran point guard to the Utah Jazz on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in 2018 originally owned by Oklahoma City.

The Jazz were able to take on Rubio’s cap hit — slightly over $14 million — because they had room, but only before July 1.

Rubio had a career year with the Wolves this past season, setting personal highs in points per game (11.1), assists per game (9.1) and field-goal percentage (40.2). That last part has always been a bugaboo for Rubio, who shot better than 40 percent from the field for the first time in 2016-17 and has a 37.5 percent career accuracy.

Rubio leaves Minnesota ranking second in franchise history in assists and seventh in games played.

The move opens up the Wolves to sign a big name in free agency, such as Kyle Lowry — who new Minnesota forward Jimmy Butler is trying to recruit to the Twin Cities. Other free-agent point guards available include George Hill and Jeff Teague.