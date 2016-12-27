Timberwolves-Hawks Twi-lights: 3-pointers rain down on Target Center

Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 104-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the big win, including a few of the Wolves’ 15 three-pointers tonight.
What do @ZachLaVine‘s teammates have to say about the #TWolves star? pic.twitter.com/zWMk7K4FVi
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
.@RickyRubio9 with the steal, @ZachLaVine for 3! Watch the #TWolves live on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0buKtf5 pic.twitter.com/E3WwVcv4vI
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
.@KarlTowns can do it all! Watch his #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0buKtf5 pic.twitter.com/m9amgjowtl
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
B-E-A-UTIFUL! No other way to describe @ZachLaVine‘s transition trey. Watch the #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0buKtf5 pic.twitter.com/PH70VpRRbi
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
That’s what we like to call a DUNNk! Catch the #TWolves live on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0buKtf5 pic.twitter.com/29vpd0uF6t
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
Who is guarding @ZachLaVine? Watch his #TWolves on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0buKtf5 pic.twitter.com/VlCqWAcglv
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
.@KarlTowns hasn’t missed yet tonight! He has 18 points and says the @Timberwolves need to continue what they’re doing in the second half pic.twitter.com/rPLcbzH8e7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
SLAMMED HOME by @KarlTowns! Catch the @Timberwolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0buKtf5 pic.twitter.com/ZOGPy7EX6A
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
.@RickyRubio9 for THREEEE! Watch the #TWolves on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0busSnx pic.twitter.com/yF62qI3gM3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
.@ZachLaVine for THREE! LET’S GO! Watch the #TWolves take on the Hawks on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/UoS0buKtf5 pic.twitter.com/L4G0WM5mQk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
.@ZachLaVine might not “go hunting” for three pointers, but he hit six of them tonight! pic.twitter.com/ap7cQBzD2h
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
.@KarlTowns was a perfect 8/8 from the field tonight, and he says the #TWolves did a great job keeping the Hawks’ transition 3’s in check pic.twitter.com/cpBWd2aDId
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
Thibs says the #TWolves are building chemistry and are making the right plays, especially in double coverage pic.twitter.com/PsmsSMw3qK
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016
On tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak, the @Timberwolves sunk 15 three-pointers in their 104-90 win over the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/I2vvWoBhui
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016