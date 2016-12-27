Timberwolves-Hawks Twi-lights: 3-pointers rain down on Target Center

Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 104-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the big win, including a few of the Wolves’ 15 three-pointers tonight.

What do @ZachLaVine‘s teammates have to say about the #TWolves star? pic.twitter.com/zWMk7K4FVi — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016

.@KarlTowns hasn’t missed yet tonight! He has 18 points and says the @Timberwolves need to continue what they’re doing in the second half pic.twitter.com/rPLcbzH8e7 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016

.@ZachLaVine might not “go hunting” for three pointers, but he hit six of them tonight! pic.twitter.com/ap7cQBzD2h — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016

.@KarlTowns was a perfect 8/8 from the field tonight, and he says the #TWolves did a great job keeping the Hawks’ transition 3’s in check pic.twitter.com/cpBWd2aDId — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016

Thibs says the #TWolves are building chemistry and are making the right plays, especially in double coverage pic.twitter.com/PsmsSMw3qK — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2016