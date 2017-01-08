Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 94-92 loss to the Utah Jazz?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the loss, including an incredible putback dunk by Karl-Anthony Towns:
. @ZachLaVine AND 1 puts #TWolves in lead. Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/lObJsaVsJq
Nice defense by @GorguiDieng! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/snEKtl8eoo
Great hustle play by #TWolves‘ @KarlTowns! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/xEXdnJiWn3
#TWolves‘ @GorguiDieng drops a corner 3 for the lead! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/FWfLa6udhT
#TWolves‘ @rickyrubio9 at half: ‘We followed the game plan’ pic.twitter.com/djC0UIKshN
#TWolves lead 48-47 at halftime. Asst. coach Andy Greer: ‘We dodged a bullet in the first quarter’ pic.twitter.com/UAHFhAVxi1
#TWolves‘ @rickyrubio9 to @22wiggins for the triple! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/eNft7CVQCX
#TWolves‘ @ZachLaVine cleared for takeoff! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/jQMVI3R4A4
Let’s see that again!! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/XmAS84QSGu
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns with the putback! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/lz7nratLmq pic.twitter.com/US1iZjXuCE
#TWolves‘ Thibs on fourth quarter play: ‘You have to be disciplined’ pic.twitter.com/DfSUmeOdFx
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns: ‘They hit shots when they needed to’ pic.twitter.com/X35Vb0cjV6
