Timberwolves-Jazz Twi-lights: You&#039;ve got to see KAT&#039;s putback dunk

By news@wgmd.com -
22

Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 94-92 loss to the Utah Jazz?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the loss, including an incredible putback dunk by Karl-Anthony Towns:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR