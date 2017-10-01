Timberwolves-Lakers Twi-lights: Shabazz Muhammad leads in preseason-opening win

Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 108-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the preseason-opening win, including some of Shabazz Muhammad’s game-leading 22 points and Taj Gibson’s reaction after an impressive 18-point, nine-rebound debut with the Wolves:

#TWolves‘ Thibs on team’s focus before first preseason game pic.twitter.com/tWfcrbV2qS — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017