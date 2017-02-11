Timberwolves-Pelicans Twi-lights: Minnesota repeats mistakes in loss

Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the loss, including incredible dunks by Karl-Anthony Towns and Shabazz Muhammad:

Say the first word you think of when you hear the name @rickyrubio9:

SPEED.

Watch on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/jBIF2Mrt4I pic.twitter.com/VrxbccE1eo — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 11, 2017

.@KarlTowns says the @Timberwolves were able to score 65 first-half points by playing physical pic.twitter.com/9byLYlDQ9z — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 11, 2017

.@JimPeteHoops breaks down the Top 5 best players with the last name “Davis” pic.twitter.com/EBFak3qPZX — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 11, 2017

#TWolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says his team made the “same mistakes” in the loss to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/LXBmFU5MES — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 11, 2017