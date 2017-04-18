Timberwolves win tiebreaker, have 6th slot in NBA Draft

After winning a tiebreaker procedure, the Minnesota Timberwolves are slotted in the sixth spot for the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery.

The Wolves and the Knicks finished tied in the standings making a tiebreaker — done with a ping-pong ball machine — necessary.

The lottery will be held May 16. If neither Minnesota nor New York wins a top-three selection, the Wolves will pick ahead of the Knicks.

By obtaining the sixth pick, the Wolves have a 6.3 percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick, 7.1 percent for No. 2 and 8.1 percent for three (compared to 4.3, 4.9 and 5.8 for New York). Minnesota has a 43.9 percent chance to retain the No. 6 pick, 30.4 percent for No. 7, 3.9 percent for No. 8 and 0.01 percent for No. 9.

Last year, the Wolves had the No. 5 overall pick and selected Kris Dunn.