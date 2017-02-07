Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne will be sidelined indefinitely while being treated for a condition of low platelet count (thrombocytopenia).

Payne, who is receiving care under the guidance of team physicians, is recovering comfortably at home. The team says prognosis for recovery is good and he will return to the court when it is deemed safe for him to do so.

“Our primary concern is for the health of Adreian,” said Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau. “We look forward to him rejoining the team at the appropriate time.”