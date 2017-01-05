Time Warner, AT&T Impacted By Report Trump Still Against Merger

Shares of both Time Warner and AT&T saw pressure after Bloomberg News reported that President-elect Donald Trump still is opposed to the two companies merging, a view he expressed during the campaign. The report cited unnamed people close to the president-elect. The report didn’t say whether Trump’s view was shared by his nominee to be attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions. Time Warner fell as much as 3.8% but recently was down 1.5%. AT&T fell as much as 0.6% but recently was down 0.3%.

