TIMELINE: The worst airport shootings in the last 15 years

July 4, 2002

LAX

Two people were killed and 4 wounded after Hesham Mohamed Hadayet, an Egyptian national, opened fire at the El Al ticket counter.

Dec. 7, 2005

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A man from Costa Rica, 44-year-old Rigoberto Alpizar, who claimed to have a bomb and was running down a jetway, was shot to federal air marshals.

April 27, 2006

CLEVELAND HOPKINS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A scuffle between passenger Kenneth Callaway, 38, and airport employees turned deadly after the man grabbed the gun of a police officer who was trying to restore order. Instead, he was shot.

March 2, 2011

FRANKFURT AIRPORT – GERMANY

Two American airmen were shot and killed by Arid Uka, an Islamic extremist from Kosovo.

Oct. 14, 2011

LA MESA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

Masked gunmen killed six men and wounded three during a shootout in the parking area.

May 17, 2013

JACKSONVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A shooting in the airport rental car parking garage followed 20-year-old Rodney Addison ramming two patrol cars. He was injured by one of the police officers.

Nov. 1, 2013

LAX

Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23, was shot by security officers when he opened fire at a security checkpoint. One man was killed and several injured, including Ciancia.

June 8, 2014

JINNAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, KARACHI – PAKISTAN

Ten men armed with automatic weapons, a rocket launcher, suicide vests and grenades killed 36 people and injured 18. The organization Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Dec. 23, 2015

SABIHA GÖKÇEN AIRPORT – ISTANBUL, TURKEY

An explosion in apron area, where airplanes are parked, killed an airport worker and injured another.

March 22, 2016

BRUSSELS AIRPORT IN ZAVENTEM – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

Two coordinated suicide bombings and a third one at a subway station killed 32 people, injured more than 300. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

June 28, 2016

ATATÜRK AIRPORT – ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Armed with automatic weapons and explosive belts, three men carried out a coordinated attack that killed 45 people. More than 230 people were injured. Nobody claimed responsibility for the attacks but Turkish officials said they had evidence that ISIS leadership was involved.

Nov. 15, 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY’S WILL ROGERS WORLD AIRPORT

Authorities temporarily shut down the airport after an ambush attack of an airline employee, 52-year old Michael Winchester. The gunman, who was later found dead, lay in wait for hours outside the airport.