Title unification bout between Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway official for UFC 212 in Brazil

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway will meet in a featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212 in Brazil

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim featherweight champion Max Holloway will finally meet in a title unification bout at UFC 212 in Brazil

The title fight was initially reported by ESPN before the exact event and date were confirmed by FloCombat.

Aldo and Holloway were initially expected to trade leather UFC 208, however, the Hawaiian revealed he was taking time off for family reasons while also rehabbing an injured ankle.

As a result, both sides continued to trade verbal jabs through the media until an agreement was finally reached.

Aldo (26-2) most recently earned a unanimous decision victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200, earning the promotion’s interim featherweight title and guaranteeing a title unification fight against Conor McGregor.

However, after McGregor earned his second belt after dismantling lightweight Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, the UFC stripped McGregor of his 145-pound title and promoted Aldo to the new undisputed champion. As a result, the fight between Holloway and Pettis was changed to an interim title fight, with the winner earning a shot at Aldo in the near future.

Holloway (17-3) would go on to decimate Pettis with strikes in the third round of their main event fight at UFC 206, extending his win streak to 10 straight. Prior his performance, the man known as ‘Blessed’ earned an impressive decision win over former title challenger Ricardo Lamas at UFC 199 in June.

He previously scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Cub Swanson and Oliveira before earning a decision over Jeremy Stephens. To date nine of his 17 wins have ended in stoppage, including seven by way of (T)KO.

The entire event will go down on June 3 at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on