Terry Francona after the Indians completed the 4-game weekend series sweep of the Twins

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Josh Tomlin shares his dad’s story on this special Father’s Day Clevinger aware of the importance of weekend series with Twins HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire’s hesitation Pete Rose’s full speech from pregame on-field ceremony Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017 More FOX Sports Ohio Videos