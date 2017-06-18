Terry Francona after the Indians completed the 4-game weekend series sweep of the Twins
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Josh Tomlin shares his dad’s story on this special Father’s Day
4 hours ago
Clevinger aware of the importance of weekend series with Twins
16 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game
17 hours ago
Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire’s hesitation
21 hours ago
Pete Rose’s full speech from pregame on-field ceremony
22 hours ago
Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017
23 hours ago