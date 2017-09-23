TJ Redefer New Dewey Mayor, Paul Bauer Elected Secretary

The Dewey Beach Commissioners were in session for a short time this morning so that the newly elected members, Paul Bauer, TJ Redefer and Dale Cook, could be sworn in. The commissioners reorganized starting with a nomination from Dale Cook that TJ Redefer become the new mayor. The vote was unanimous. Paul Bauer was elected secretary.

Redefer commented after taking the Mayor’s seat that this is a new day for Dewey Beach. He’s lived in Dewey Beach all his life, but has learned much more about his hometown in just the past few weeks of campaigning for a seat on the Town Commission. He hopes to draw from everyone in town to “fix what is broken and improve what is not.” Redefer says he hopes that by looking at where the town has been – they will be able to commit to no longer making the same mistakes, but it will take everyone working together for a positive outcome for Dewey.