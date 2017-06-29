TLC star Paola Mayfield has learned her lesson.

The Colombian-born reality star and her conservative Oklahoma-based husband Russ Mayfield clashed over Paola’s topless photo shoot on the last season of “90 Day Fiance.”

But now Paola said she is focusing on her career as a fitness model and trainer, a career move her husband supports even though he doesn’t love his wife flaunting her curves on social media.

“I’m getting more into fitness and that requires to be a little bit more revealing, something that my husband is not that happy [about],” Paola told Fox News. “But he’s getting to the point [of] trying to understand my position that I’m not doing it just because I want to expose myself.”

She added, “[It’s not] like, ‘Look at me! I’m half naked.’ No, it’s because I actually, I motivate people to change their lifestyle.”

Russ admitted watching his wife strip down on reality TV was difficult for him and his family. But the pair have worked out a way for Paola to fulfill her career aspirations, but also respect Russ’ conservative values.

“She’s promoting herself through her workouts and also through her modeling to show all the hard work she has done for her body and I’m very proud of that,” Russ told us.

But he has his limits.

“There is a point that I like to make sure she keeps it classy,” he said. “I come from Oklahoma and I’ve got my conservative morals and values and I’m not going to change her and she is who she is and that’s what I love about her.”

Paola chimed in, “I’m all yours.”

She also explained she agreed to the photo shoot because she wanted “to look professional.”

“I think I learned my lesson, but I think that was the biggest fight that we had,” she shared. “I wasn’t expect[ing] to do that either. It just, I don’t know, it happened so fast, but it was classy. I wasn’t showing any… showing too much, of course. It was sexy but yeah, oopsie.”

Fans can catch the next steps of the couples’ relationship on TLC’s “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After” Sunday night.

Watch a sneak peak of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After” in the video below.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.