Monday, January 9, 2017
TMZ releases video it says depicts Florida airport shooting

By FOX News -
  • This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff’s Office via AP)  (The Associated Press)

  • People take cover outside Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

  • People are shown on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –  TMZ has released video footage that the website says shows the initial seconds of the deadly airport shooting in Florida last week.

The 20-second recording posted onto TMZ’s website shows a man walking through the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The man then pulls a handgun from his waistband, starts firing and runs.

TMZ does not say where it obtained the video, although it appears to be from a surveillance camera.

Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people, injured six and left thousands of travelers stranded and terrified.

Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges he faces.

The 26-year-old Santiago is an Iraq war veteran. He was born in New Jersey and grew up in Puerto Rico.

