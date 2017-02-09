TNA Impact Wrestling Results: Highlights and Analysis for February 9

Aron Rex continues his transformation as Lashley and Eddie Edwards try to tear the house down on TNA Impact Wrestling.

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling show was headlined by a heavily promoted main event. Eddie Edwards would battle Bobby Lashley one last time for the TNA World Championship. Edwards has made it a possibility to defeat the dominant champion but after losing his title a few weeks ago, it will be very difficult to get it back. With Davey Richards at ringside, will the emotional aspect be enough to help Edward regain his championship?

The man whose name cannot be said but only sung, Aron Rex has had some trouble with Robbie E. The former BroMan is not a fan of the transformation that Rex is undergoing. With Rockstar Spud by his side, Aron Rex always has a tiny but distinct advantage. Will Robbie E get the best of Aron Rex who is not fond of confrontation?

Drew Galloway has a plan to make the Grand Championship, Impact Wrestling’s top priority. He has given Mahabali Shera a chance to fight for the title. Anything can happen on any given night but Galloway made sure that he won with the judge’s decision over the past few weeks. This is Shera’s first chance at the Grand Championship but will the style of match be an issue for him?

Matt Hardy received a premonition that would change the Hardys status in the tag team rankings. The goal is to win every title possible around the world to solidify themselves as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. Also, Brandi Rhodes returned to answer the challenge of Rosemary and she is aided by an unexpected guest.

TNA Impact Wrestling starts now.

That will do it for The #DCC. A shot straight to the throat! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/zwUGzz1c8X — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2017

The DCC vs Eli Drake and Tyrus

Result: The DCC def. Drake and Tyrus via pinfall

The episode of Impact Wrestling following Open Fight Night starts with the DCC addressing the Impact Zone. They came ready for battle and it look like they were going to call someone out. Storm declares his plan again to stay on the straight and narrow after continue to attack everyone in their way. Eli Drake interupts James Storm with his bodyguard Tyrus but Drake still refuses to talk. Tyrus calls out the DCC and is read to enact his revenge as he proclaims that Kingston is mini me. This fuels a brawl between the DCC, Tyrus and Eli Drake with Tyrus and Drake against the numbers.

The fight immediately hits the outside of the ring as Tyrus and Drake hold their own. This trickles into a two on one handicap match and the advantage has to point the dangerous Death Crew Council. Tyrus and Eli Drake cut off the ring and focus on a prone Bram but when Storm hits the ring, they are in trouble. Tyrus served as the muscle and Eli Drake decided to leave his partner high and dry. Storm’s Last Call Superkick put Tyrus out of the match and the DCC gain the pinfall victory.

I am still loving the DCC and their development from week to week. The number’s game was used efficiently but the use of Tyrus combated that relatively well. It was surprising to see Drake leave Tyrus alone but it does them both up and we could finally see Tyrus move on from being a heavy.

Brandi Rhodes Talks About Rosemary’s Challenge

Brandi Rhodes is done with the mind games and just wants to fight. She wants nothing to do with psychological warfare because that is a battle that she cannot win. Rhodes calls out Rosemary and gets the rest of the Decay but the mind games don’t stop. Rosemary talks about what the Decay saw in Brandi but the Decay comes from everyone either by choice or force. Crazy Steve and Abyss surround Brandi and Rhodes’ funeral date is announced. Rosemary uses the guillotine to choke out Brandi Rhodes. Moose comes to her aid but the damage had already been done.

It is nice to see Brandi back in TNA and Moose adds a different wrinkle with Cody away. I wonder if this will start a feud between Cody and Moose or stay with the Decay. This could bring Cody back to team with Moose and even the odds against the Decay. Either way, Moose has put himself into a difficult situation with the Decay on his bad side.

Brandi issues a challenge for a mixed tag team match next week with the diabolical group.

Aron Rex vs Robbie E

Result: Rex def. Robbie E via pinfall

Rex speaks to the Impact Zone and they immediately turn on him because he gets Spud to sing his name multiple times. The last time was interrupted by Robbie E and Rex takes his time considering he does not condone violence. Rex starts the match with a slap similar to the Women’s Slap that would end the match in old WWE video games. Aron Rex retreats for the most part but Robbie E starts to attack when the match got back to the ring.

Robbie E certainly has the offensive advantage as Aron Rex wants to stay on the defensive. Even Rockstar Spud got more offense in as he took advantage while the referee’s back was turned. Whenever Robbie regained his momentum, Spud would put a stop to it. Spud’s involvement would lead to a Rex victory after the Knockout Punch.

The transformation of Aron Rex has been one of the greates things I’ve ever seen. It is so over the top that you can’t help but laugh. His moveset has evolved with his character meaning that he doesn’t go offensive very often. The major move that he kept is the KO punch with the rings on his right hand.

Matt Hardy Has an International Premonition

Reby has warned Jeff throughout the night that his recent premonition may backfire on the Hardys. Hardy reveals that the seven deities have upgraded Vanguard One with teleportation abilities. Matt plans to go around the world and win as many tag team championships as they can so that the deities can deem them as the greatest team in all of space and time. Jeff and Matt put their handon Vanguard One and are transferred to Tijuana, Mexico as they begin their journey.

This should be interesting to see how this is booked throughout the journey. If it is anywhere close to the matches from the Hardy compound, it will definitely peek your interest.

Impact Grand Championship Match

Drew Galloway (c) vs Mahabali Shera

Result: Galloway def. Shera via pinfall

Drew Galloway continues to defend his Grand Championship every week until he makes it the major title in Impact Wrestling. Shera seemed to have control early on as he was more physical than Galloway was. Galloway fights back outside of the ring as he has done in other matches in recent weeks. Mahabali Shera hits a Sky High as the round ended and was not able to pin him. With the Sky High to top it off, Shera wins round one.

Galloway comes out extremely aggressive in the second round after Shera was awarded the first round. With Galloway’s straight forward approach, Shera cannot literally find his footing. Drew Galloway dominates the second round and ends the match with a Future Shock DDT to retain his Grand Championship.

This was definitely an interesting match with Shera jumping out on top so early. Obviously, it would not last but Galloway is being booked like an absolute monster.

Trevor Lee’s Official Coronation as X-Division Champion

Helms gives Lee his own personal introduction for Trevor Lee. Lee calls himself the crown jewel of the Helms Dynasty much to the dismay of Andrew Everett. Shane Helms calls out Everett for being the weak link and says that he may have to trim the fat. Everett fires back at Helms by stating that it could be Helms that is washed up in the group. After Everett’s outburst, he is attacked by Trevor Lee and Gregory Helms as the Helms Dynasty has cut one member.

This begs the question of what will happen to Andrew Everett. Will his time be done in Impact Wrestling or is this his time to shine? I am hoping that this is a time for him to truly showcase what he has without leaning on a faction.

Next, we are updated on the Hardys in Tijuana with the fans chanting delete and Matt Hardy even cleanses a forehead along the way.

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Lashley (c) vs Eddie Edwards

Result: Lashley def. Edwards via pinfall

The match started in typical Lashley fashion as he showcased his dominance. He started to tease Eddie Edwards’ wife at ringside and it opened the door for Mr. AIP to comeback. The momentum doesn’t last long as Lashley finds an opportunity to regain the advantage but Edward tires to quicken the pace. Lashley goes for the unfair advantage by using the championship but Richards takes the title away. Eddie Edwards hits Lashley with the Boston Knee Party but as he going for the pin, Davey Richards pulls the referee out of the ring. “You don’t believe in me anymore, believe in this,” as Angelina Love knocks out Eddie’s wife. After the match, Richards and Love lock them in submissions and force the other one to watch.

These two men always put on amazing matches together but once again, there is the caviot of Davey Richards being a ringside. Most fans were looking for him to have something to do with the match and finally return to in-ring competition. It is amazing to see how strong Lashley is and that was shown when he transitioned into the Dominator. Even watching Lashley perform a belly to belly to the outside of the ring gives hope for power wrestlers. The Davey Richards turn was perfect because it has been teased for so long. These two will be able to put on some amazing matches together and Davey Richards is the better fit as the heel. Richards end Impact by standing tall over his former tag team partner.

