Today on Rocky Top: Football Dismissal, Vols Juniors, Basketball SEC Opener

Tennessee basketball opening SEC play, a football dismissal, and Barnett and Kamara headline the Volunteers news on Rocky Top for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Well, fans on Rocky Top have one more day to think about how the 2016 football season might end. And they have two more days to think about how the year 2016 as a whole might end.

For Vols fans, it has been a tumultuous year, and we don’t just mean based on the news in the real world. The football season, Pat Summitt’s death, and Lady Vols struggles have all been points of disappointment as well.

But there’s still news to get to, and with college basketball ramping up, Tennessee fans still have a good bit to look forward to.

And there is still the bowl game. So don’t quit on things just yet.

Let’s begin with some football news on Rocky Top for today.

Barnett, Kamara delaying NFL Draft decisions – Jesse Simonton of SECCountry

Tennessee football juniors Derek Barnett and Alvin Kamara will decide on their NFL futures after the Music City Bowl. On Monday, both players said they’re focused on the upcoming postseason game against Nebraska, hoping to finish the season strong after losing at Vanderbilt to end the regular season.

Tennessee basketball begins SEC play – UTSports

Back from a short break for the Christmas holiday, the Tennessee basketball program is on the road and meets Texas A&M on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in its SEC opener. Prior to departure on Wednesday, head coach Rick Barnes and senior guard Robert Hubbs III spoke to reporters about taking on the Aggies in a rare December SEC contest and how last week’s win at ETSU provided some momentum entering the conference season.

Vols WR dismissed for grades – Rhiannon Potkey of the Knoxville News-Sentinel

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Vincent Perry is academically ineligible to return to Tennessee for the remainder of the school year, likely ending his Tennessee football career without ever appearing in a game. “He is not at the bowl and he is no longer with the program,” Tennessee spokesperson Ryan Robinson said Wednesday. “It’s just like a regular student. It had nothing to do with football.”

