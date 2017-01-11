With basketball season being in full swing, as well as recruiting nearing the home stretch, we are going to be bringing you a daily news crunch from here on out. Sit back, enjoy your coffee and find out everything you need to know dealing with the Clemson Tigers.

While Clemson football celebrates their 2016 National Championship victory, the odds makers have been busy at work compiling the odds for the 2017-2018 college football season. It comes as no surprise that the Alabama Crimson Tide open up as the early favorites to win it all next season.

Justin Hartling breaks down the odds.

Dabo Swinney has a nonconventional way of running his program. The game of football is taken very serious by players and coaches alike. Somewhere along the line programs forget to enjoy simply playing the game.

Not Clemson, Dabo Swinney places an emphasis on fun, not results and it has payed dividends for the Tigers. Clemson has won at the highest level, while having fun all the while.

Chris Hummer discusses where Swinney stands among college football’s elite.

247sports | Dabo Swinney hurdles into elite coaching tier doing it his own way

Former Clemson great, Nuk Hopkins and his Houston Texans are set to take on the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick had high praise for Hopkins in this weeks press conference.

Jared Dubin details Belichick’s comments

Vic Beasley and the Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for their divisional round match-up with the Seattle Seahawks. That did not deter Beasley from talking a little trash with his teammate and former Alabama receiver Julio Jones.

Cody Pace describes what transpired.

