Todd Bowles hospitalized, might not coach vs. Patriots

Jets coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital Friday with an undisclosed illness and did not travel with the team to New England, the team announced.

Bowles is in stable condition, but it is unclear whether he will be able to coach in Saturday’s game against the Patriots.

The plan was for Bowles to spent Friday night in the hospital, then travel to the game Saturday, though he’d have to be cleared to do it, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the coach’s condition. Bowles experienced chest pains, was vomiting and had abdominal pains, Rapoport added. Bowles immediately went to the hospital and started undergoing tests, and was feeling better Friday night.

In the event that Bowles can’t coach, assistant coach Mike Caldwell will assume head coaching duties for the game. General manager Mike Maccagnan visited Bowles in the hospital and Caldwell ran the team’s walk-through Friday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bowles, 53, is the third coach to be hospitalized during the 2016 season and could potentially be the third to miss a game this season. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak was hospitalized with a complex migraine condition in October, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer required emergency eye surgery on Nov. 30. Each team had its special teams coach fill in.

Bowles is in his second season at the helm of the Jets. Marred by injuries and inconsistent play from the quarterback position, Gang Green has limped to a 4-10 mark, leaving Bowles with a 14-16 record in almost two seasons with the team. Before taking the head job in New York, Bowles was the defensive coordinator in Arizona, and served in an assistant or coordinator role with five different teams from 2000-2014.

Caldwell is in his second season with the Jets and ninth in the NFL, serving as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach in New York. Caldwell came to the Jets from the Cardinals, where he spent two seasons as the linebackers coach under Bowles.