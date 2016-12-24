Todd Bowles: Kidney stones reason for hospitalization

Jets coach Todd Bowles managed to coach in Saturday’s 41-3 loss to the Patriots after being hospitalized Friday kidney stones, he told reporters after the game. He added that he will undergo additional medical procedures related to the issue in the offseason.

Bowles spent Friday in the hospital before traveling to New England to rejoin the Jets at the team hotel on Saturday morning. He later coached from the sideline during the game.

Todd Bowles was first off the #NYJ bus. Asked him how he’s feeling. He said “ok.” â€” Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) December 24, 2016

Bowles was admitted to a hospital after he experienced chest pains, was vomiting and had abdominal pains on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Bowles underwent tests at the hospital and was feeling better Friday night, Rapoport added.

General manager Mike Maccagnan visited Bowles in the hospital and Caldwell ran the team’s walk-through Friday, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport.

Jets assistant coach Mike Caldwell was slated to fill in for Bowles if he wasn’t able to coach.

Bowles, 53, is the third coach to be hospitalized during the 2016 season and could potentially be the third to miss a game this season. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak was hospitalized with a complex migraine condition in October, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer required emergency eye surgery on Nov. 30. Each team had its special teams coach fill in.

Bowles is in his second season at the helm of the Jets. Marred by injuries and inconsistent play from the quarterback position, Gang Green has limped to a 4-10 mark, leaving Bowles with a 14-16 record in almost two seasons with the team. Before taking the head job in New York, Bowles was the defensive coordinator in Arizona, and served in an assistant or coordinator role with five different teams from 2000-2014.

Caldwell is in his second season with the Jets and ninth in the NFL, serving as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach in New York. Caldwell came to the Jets from the Cardinals, where he spent two seasons as the linebackers coach under Bowles.