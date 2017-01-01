Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan to return to Jets

The New York Jets won’t make another systemic organizational shift.

A team official announced Sunday that both coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan would be back for the 2017 season.

The announcement came following the 30-10 win over the Buffalo Bills that moved Gang Green’s record to 5-11 in Bowles’ second season at the helm.

Retaining the GM-coach combo isn’t a surprise. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that owner Woody Johnson is inclined to keep Bowles for at lease one more season.

Bowles is getting the benefit of the doubt after a 10-win season in 2015. A bevy of injuries ravaged a shallow roster in 2016 and the quarterback situation sunk the Jets during a rough opening slate of games.

Per Rapoport, the Jets will likely make a move at offensive coordinator. Chan Gailey is expected to take an advisory role or move on from the Jets in favor of an OC who will be more Bowles’ style.