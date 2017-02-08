Todd McShay has Texans taking offensive lineman in latest mock draft

Toddy McShay has released his latest NFL mock draft and has the Houston Texans taking Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles.

Tackle is certainly a need for the Texans. It’s one of the few upgrades they must make this offseason if they want to go farther in the playoffs. Bolles could be a difference maker.

Here’s what McShay wrote:

Quarterback is a possibility, but I don’t see DeShone Kizer and Bill O’Brien being a good marriage. Upgrading the offensive line is also a priority, and Bolles has the athleticism that Houston needs up front. He’s an underrated prospect who should continue to rise in a weak offensive line class.

Bolles is currently Daniel Jeremiah’s number 28th ranked prospect on his big board. Here’s what he wrote about him:

Bolles started for only one year at offensive tackle for the Utes. He has good size and length for the position. In pass protection, he is quick out of his stance and bends naturally. He has a sharp, tight punch and a firm anchor. He does get caught oversetting at times, which produces some inside pressure on the quarterback. He has good football awareness considering his limited experience. In the run game, he has knock-off power and shows some nastiness to finish to and through the whistle. He does get overextended at times, but I love his tenacity. Overall, Bolles has some things to clean up but he has starting left tackle ability. Garett Bolles sounds like he would be a good fit for the Texans. One of their biggest problems is protecting the quarterback on passing plays. If they can make things more comfortable for Brock Osweiler, maybe he can rebound from a bad year in 2016. Next: Texans raise ticket prices again

