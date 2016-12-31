TODD STARNES: 2016 was the year of the deplorables

My father was a member of the Silent Majority and had he been alive he would’ve cast his vote for Donald J. Trump. He would’ve been one of those people Hillary Clinton called a “deplorable.”

I’ve lived in New York City for more than a decade now – and I’ve seen firsthand the contempt for country folks like my father – people from rural America.

Click here to pre-order Todd’s new book, “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again”!

As I write in my new book, “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again,” I feel like a “Duck Dynasty” guy living in a “Modern Family” world – where right is wrong, wrong is right – it’s as if our values have been turned upside down.

President Obama called us “bitter.” He said we were the kinds of people who cling to guns and religion.

Time and time again he stood on foreign soil and apologized for our nation. And to this day it remains unclear whether he believes the United States is the most exceptional nation on Earth.

And how can we forget what Miss Hillary said?

“To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables. Right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”

The only thing deplorable was Hillary Clinton’s basket of grossly generalistic comments.

“And unfortunately, there are people like that and he has lifted them up,” she went on to say. “He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric.”

Her campaign portrayed conservative Catholicism as a “bastardization of the faith” and seemed to imply that Evangelicals are a bunch of impoverished country bumpkins.

We were mocked by Hollywood and dismissed by academics. We were marginalized by the media – bullied and belittled by sex and gender revolutionaries.

But all that changed on Election Day – when Donald Trump became a champion for the Silent Majority. He gave us a voice. And now the Silent Majority is silent no more.

We the People have decided that it’s time to drain the swamp.

It’s time to restore traditional values. It’s time to protect the Constitution. It’s time to defend our sovereignty. It’s time to save unborn babies.

It’s time to stand up for the American working man (and woman) and bring jobs back from China and Mexico. It’s time to eradicate the scourge of ObamaCare.

And that, my friends, is the top story of 2016.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.