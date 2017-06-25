Hollywood wants President Trump to sleep with the fishes. They want him dead – decapitated – his bloody entrails splayed across the Rose Garden for all of the world to see.

A who’s-who of actors and directors and musicians want him to suffer the most agonizingly brutal and gory death in the history of assassinations.

Johnny Depp is the latest star of stage and screen to flirt with the idea of murdering President Trump.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify: I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while and maybe it’s time,” he told an audience at the Glastonbury arts festival in England.

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause at the idea of someone murdering our commander in chief.

Mr. Depp, of course, was referring to John Wilkes Booth – the actor who assassinated Abraham Lincoln – a Republican president.

His remarks were especially offensive considering the timing – just a week after a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team. The New York Times reported the attacker was upset about President Trump’s election.

And how can we forget Nasty Woman Madonna wanting to blow up the White House or that wretched woman Kathy Griffin faux decapitation of the president? And most recently there was the incident in Central Park – with a bunch of liberal thespians.

The lead character in the New York Theater production of “Julius Caesar” bore a striking resemblance to Julius Caesar.

Jack Posobiec was one of several conservative activists who disrupted the show.

“This play was savage and brutal. He is stabbed multiple times, running around stage, crawling through blood,” he told me. “It made my blood run cold seeing Americans cheering a depiction of their president being stabbed 100 times with 100 blades.”

He said it turned his stomach.

“This Manhattan Central Park crowd was on their feet cheering – they were cheering as an actor dressed as the president was stabbed to death,” he told me.

Is this what we’ve become – a nation that celebrates savagery, a nation that celebrates the silencing and the slaughter of dissent?

Far too many conservatives have been bloodied and beaten for their political beliefs. Since May, at least 30 Republican lawmakers have been attacked or threatened, Free Beacon reports.

The instigators and fomenters of this anti-Trump, anti-conservative scourge must be held accountable.

The entertainment industry needs to start policing their actors and playwrights and producers and musicians. Perhaps they could encourage the starlets to embrace tolerance and diversity?

And “We the People” have a responsibility as entertainment consumers. We are the ones purchasing theater tickets and downloading music. We need to send a clear message to the entertainment industry that we will not tolerate this kind of hatred.

Maybe we should consider boycotting movie theaters and Broadway musical shows.

Maybe we should stop downloading music from those spewing the violent rhetoric?

Or maybe we should just hit them where it hurts the most. The most productive protests usually involve a punch to the pocketbook instead of a punch to the face.

It would be easy to dismiss Mr. Depp as a cowardly man whose only discernable skill is to play make-believe for a living — but we live in dangerous days. And his remarks must be given serious consideration.

Considering the unhinged rage in Hollywood toward President Trump and his family, it’s quite possible that a star of stage or screen just might try to make good on their threats.

Just ask Lincoln.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.