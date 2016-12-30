TODD STARNES: Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer resigns, compares Trump to Hitler – Trump ally faces ouster over racist Obama remarks

From the pages of the Salt Lake Tribune comes word of a distraught Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer.

Jan Chamberlin has resigned from the famed choir – rather than perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” she wrote in her resignation letter to the choir.

She went on wail about how she having to search her soul and how she could never look at herself in the mirror if she performed for President-elect Trump.

“I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him,” she wrote in her letter — as reported by the Tribune.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.