The leadership at Oklahoma’s East Central University slammed on the brakes and jettisoned their decision to removes crosses, Bibles and other religious symbols from a historic campus chapel.

“We moved too quickly,” ECU president Katricia Pierson said in a prepared statement. “We regret not taking time to pause and thoughtfully consider the request and the results of our actions on all of the students, faculty and community members who we serve.”

Click here for a FREE subscription to Todd’s newsletter – a must-read for conservatives!

In other words — they screwed up.

The reversal came just a few hours after I unleashed our readers and listeners on the university — calling on them to engage the call-to-action in my new book, “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.”

Earlier in the week, the university had announced they would commence with a Christian cleansing of the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel.

To continue reading Todd’s column from ToddStarnes.com, click here.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.