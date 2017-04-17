When the Almighty set about to make Bostonians he made them from sturdy stock.



From Bunker Hill to the marathon bombing, they have shown the nation what it means to be Boston Strong.

Click here to join Conservative Patriots on Todd’s Facebook page!



It’s been four years since that day — the day Islamic radicals waged jihad on the Boston Marathon. Four people were killed. Sixteen people lost their legs — in the name of the religion of peace.



There are some who would rather we forget about the carnage of that day, April 15, 2013 — but we cannot and we must not.



We must never forget what the Islamic radicals did to us — the blood they spilled on American soil on Patriot’s Day, four years ago.

Click here to read the full story.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.